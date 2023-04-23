Newtownards arson attack may be linked to drugs feud

psni

An arson attack in Newtownards could be linked to an ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs, police say.

Shortly after 01:20 BST on Sunday, police received a report that a van had been smashed and set alight in Upper Greenwell Street.

They are investigating a possible link to a feud between rival loyalist factions previously associated with the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

The latest incident follows a petrol bomb attack in Ballywalter on Friday.

Last week, approximately 25 cars were badly damaged after they were set on fire in a business park in Newtownards in County Down.

That attack also was linked to the ongoing feud.

