Stalking: More than 80 arrests in NI after new legislation
More than 80 alleged stalkers have been arrested since new legislation criminalised the offence in Northern Ireland last year, police have said.
The new law, which brought Northern Ireland in line with other parts of the UK, was introduced in April 2022.
Since then the police have arrested 88 alleged stalkers and charged 47 people.
Under the new legislation, convictions for the most serious offences carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
'Fearing for my life'
One victim said: "My stalker took away my feeling of freedom. Living with looking over my shoulder, at times fearing for my life.
"On one occasion I had 155 WhatsApp messages in a few hours and was also receiving messages on two other platforms at the same time."
On another occasion the stalker started playing music through the victim's speaker in her home, despite him being 15 miles away.
Breakdown of arrests by district:
- Belfast - 20
- Newry Mourne & Down - 15
- Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon - 9
- Antrim & Newtownabbey - 9
- Derry City & Strabane - 8
- Mid Ulster - 6
- Causeway Coast & Glens - 5
- Lisburn & Castlereagh - 4
- Ards & North Down - 4
- Fermanagh & Omagh - 4
- Mid & East Antrim - 4
Det Supt Lindsay Fisher said police are asking the public not to ignore the "red flags", adding that stalking is not just someone "lurking in the shadows".
"If someone's behaviour towards you is fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated, this is stalking," she said.
"Stalking can actually take many forms and can be online as well as in person and could be someone known to you or a complete stranger."
Det Supt Fisher described it as "an insidious crime that takes over and destroys lives."
She said that statistics showed people suffer up to 100 incidents before reporting stalking - and it could be someone the victim knows or a complete stranger.
"It often results in fear, trauma and a reduction in the victim's quality of life, in some tragic cases it has resulted in murder," she said.
"We don't want victims to suffer in silence. Stalking is a crime, which will not be tolerated or accepted within our communities.
"Over 4,500 officers and staff have now been trained to recognise and respond to these crimes and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to bring offenders to justice."
Sarah Mason, chief executive of Women's Aid Federation NI, campaigned for the introduction of the legislation.
"We are very clear of the direct links between domestic abuse and stalking, often making leaving a coercively controlling relationship very difficult," she said.
"Many of the women we support would often experience stalking behaviours from their perpetrator as they try to break free from the abusive relationship."
Ms Mason said she expects to see more people prosecuted under the stalking legislation as it becomes more widely known to the public.