Rasharkin: Man dies over a week after County Antrim assault
- Published
A man in his 50s has died more than a week after an assault in County Antrim.
He was found unconscious at the back of licensed premises on Main Street, Rasharkin, at around 22:00 on 16 April.
He was taken to hospital for treatment by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but died yesterday.
A 56-year-old man was previously arrested in connection with the assault and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday 15 May.
The charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Detective Inspector McGarvey said "Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.
"Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1944 of 16 April 2023."