Rachael Lowry: Zane Brown admits causing girl's death in car crash
- Published
A 21-year-old man has admitted causing the death of a teenage girl who was a passenger in his car when it crashed.
Rachael Lowry was 17 when she died in the single-vehicle crash on the Coolmillish Road in Markethill on 24 September 2020.
At Newry Crown Court on Monday, Zane Brown pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving but guilty to causing death by careless driving.
The prosecution said it accepted the pleas.
Rachael's family watched court proceedings via videolink.
Following the admission of guilt, defence barrister John Orr KC asked for sentencing to be adjourned to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence probation report and for Brown, from Dorchester Drive in Portadown, to be granted bail in the meantime.
Judge Gordon Kerr KC granted both applications.
He added that Brown "must be warned that the fact that he is on bail is no indication to what the court may do when it comes to sentence".
At the time of Rachael's death, her family described her as "beautiful young 17-year-old girl with great gifts in music and creativity".
Brown is due to be sentenced on 19 June.