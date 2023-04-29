Strangford MV II ferry hasn't sailed in over a year
- Published
A ferry costing £6m has not sailed between Strangford and Portaferry since March 2022.
MV Strangford II was brought into service in 2017 but the Department of Infrastructure said it was not sailing because of the installation of diesel particulate filters.
MV Portaferry II is currently the only working boat on the route.
The Strangford Lough crossing has also been disrupted recently due to a week-long strike by ferry workers over pay and conditions.
The ferry is used by hundreds of schoolchildren and local people travelling to work. In the summer months many tourists use it.
During the strikes, bus services were put on for schoolchildren that use the ferry but locals said the roads are not suitable for daily travel.
'It's my life-line'
In Strangford, Michelle Doherty, 39, said the ferry is a lifeline for people.
She said after the birth of her eight-month-old daughter Aoibhean she needed her family, who come from across the lough by ferry.
"I don't drive, so I use the ferry to get to my family and vice-versa; it's my life-line," she added.
"Having a ferry not in use, outside of the strikes, is terrible, it's concerning because the ferry is so important to us all here."
Kevin Óg, 60, owns a local newsagent's shop in Strangford.
"Without a ferry the village won't be Strangford anymore," he said.
"The planning of the ferry is good - when it's really busy here the lack of sailings cause huge car congestion and that's annoyed a lot of people and a ferry not in use doesn't help.
"I love using the ferry - being connected to other places and people like that is really special."
'Portaferry - the clue is in the name'
To drive the 45 miles from Strangford to Portaferry takes more than an hour.
John Murray, 61, is working on his boat at the harbour.
He lives in the town and also works on the Strangford ferry service.
"The ferry is very important, for the skilled workers, tourism industry and businesses. That would all be lost if there was no ferry," Mr Murray said.
He added that having one working ferry isn't good enough: "What happens if one stops working? There isn't another one. We need two working ferries."
Liz Ellison, 69, works in a clothes boutique and lives in Portaferry.
"We've seen what it's like without a ferry and really, what is Portaferry without it? The clue is in the name," she said.
"I know budgets are tight but we need working ferries. If we have no ferry, the bus service will need to improve massively for the schoolchildren and for drivers the potholes around here are horrendous."
Ms Ellison added: "I volunteer at a charity shop here and we have volunteers in Downpatrick that would come over on the ferry.
"Driving would take them as long back and forth as it is to volunteer. I don't think anyone would push themselves to do that. I wouldn't expect it."
The Department for Infrastructure said the work on Strangford MV II "is substantially complete but there are some minor outstanding issues which need to be completed before the vessel can return to routine service".
They added that they are planning "for a return to normal service on or before 30 June 2023".