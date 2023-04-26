Derry: Arrests after charity boxes stolen from a church
Two people have been arrested after a sum of money was stolen from charity boxes at a church in Londonderry.
The police have said they received a report of a theft involving a vehicle at a church in Pennyburn on Tuesday.
A vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the incident at St Patrick's Church was later located by neighbourhood policing teams in Derry.
A 42-year-old man and a woman, aged 40, were then both arrested on suspicion of theft by the police.
They both remain in custody at this time and are assisting police with their inquiries.