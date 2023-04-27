Enagh Lough: Families of drowned teens speak of their grief
- Published
The parents of two 16-year-old boys who drowned in Londonderry last summer have spoken of their pain and devastation.
Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian were swimming at Enagh Lough in August when they got into difficulty.
"There is no colour anymore in our life. I hope it will come back but I do not know," Reuven's mum Saly Kuruvilla said.
On Wednesday a memorial garden was unveiled at the boys' school St Columb's College.
The teenagers' parents and family members joined their classmates for the unveiling at the Derry school.
"[Reuven] was so, so lovable. We miss him so badly. We are so proud," said Mrs Kuruvilla.
Joseph's s dad Sebastien Jose said there were no words that could explain the families' loss.
"They say time heals but time never heals - that's what our experience is. It is hard," he said.
Reuven's dad Joshy Simon said the pain was still "very deep".
"It hurts way beyond what you can imagine. As a family the loss of Reuven is the hardest thing we will ever go through," he said.
Joseph's mum Viji Sebastian told BBC News NI he "was our first born boy, the big boy in our house, taller than his dad, bigger than his dad".
"If we had any doubts we used to go to him because he knows everything. He was the encyclopaedia in our house," she said.
His loss, she said, "changed our lives forever".
Classmates of the boys at St Columb's College wanted to do something special for them, said principal Finbar Madden.
He said the year 13 group were incredibly close-knit and wanted a space dedicated to their late friends.
The garden also features the names of much-loved past pupils and former teachers of the school who have passed away, said Mr Madden.
The memorial garden with stations of the cross was dedicated to their memory in a ceremony on Wednesday by Bishop of Derry, the Right Reverend Donal McKeown.
'A fitting tribute'
St Columb's College school chaplain Father Sean O'Donnell, who was involved in the memorial garden project, said the space would allow people to remember those no longer with us.
"The entire garden was achieved through volunteers donating their resources, time and skills," Fr O'Donnell said.
"It has all come together as a very fitting tribute to remember Reuven and Joseph and all those who passed away who were associated with the college."
Caroline McLaughlin, who is the pastoral vice-principal at the college, said both boys were incredibly popular throughout the school community.
She described Reuven and Joseph as a double-act because they were always together and always smiling.
"They cared deeply for each other and were friends since day one at the school," said Ms McLaughlin.
"Reuven was a very caring young man, he was always so focused on his school work and was always looked after everybody.
"Joseph was just so smiley and very happy - he really loved school and just loved hanging out within his friendship group."
Ms McLaughlin said the boys' form class were instrumental in making the garden happen.
"It is very peaceful and tranquil space and we hope that the boys here can use it to think, focus and reflect," she said.