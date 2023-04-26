Rasharkin: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after assault
- Published
A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was assaulted in County Antrim.
Paul Francis O'Boyle, 58, died on Monday eight days after he was attacked in his hometown of Rasharkin, County Antrim.
He was found unconscious at the back of bar on Main Street on 16 April.
Mr O'Boyle, who was also known as 'Fez', was taken to hospital but later died.
The 56-year-old man was previously arrested in connection with the assault and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. He was due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday 15 May.
He was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday morning and remains in police custody.
Det Insp McGarvey said: "Our investigation continues, and I'm keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to please come forward."