City of Derry jazz and big band festival gets into full swing
Northern Ireland's biggest jazz and big band music event gets into full swing in Londonderry on Thursday.
The City of Derry Jazz festival is expected to attract 70,000 music lovers to the city over the bank holiday weekend.
Organisers say it is the biggest celebration of the genre on the island of Ireland.
Festival highlights include performances from Phil Robson, Hannes Riepler and Meilana Gillard.
"The jazz festival just transforms the place - it puts a smile on everyone's face and brings music lovers of all ages together," Derry's Mayor Sandra Duffy said.
"Last week we had former US President Bill Clinton here in the city, a huge jazz fan, and he was really impressed by our jazz programme this year".
Derry City and Strabane District Council is promising a mix of acclaimed international performers, emerging talent and the best of local musicians across 60 venues in the city.
That includes at the festival's three jazz hubs - Bennigan's Bar, the Playhouse and Magee's Great Hall - while a stage in Guildhall Square, named in memory of Gay McIntyre, will showcase the best of new talent throughout the festival's five days.
McIntyre, who died in October 2021, is considered one of the greatest jazz musicians Ireland has produced.
The festival begins on Thursday with a Local Legends concert in the Guildhall.
"Our local artists have such an important role to play and they really set the standard," said Andrea Campbell, the festival's coordinator.
She added: "Legacy is also a major priority for the festival as well, with over 2,000 young people getting involved in jazz masterclasses and events throughout the programme, inspiring the next generation of jazz talent."
The jazz festival is one of Derry's biggest and most popular annual events.
It made a full return last year after being scaled back in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.