Northern trust fined after man chokes on Christmas Day
- Published
A health trust has been fined £10,000 after the death of a patient who choked on a Brussels sprout on Christmas Day.
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust pleaded guilty to a single health-and-safety charge at Coleraine Crown Court on Thursday.
Gerard McElhone, 50, was a patient at Mid Ulster Hospital when he died on 25 December 2014.
He had been assessed as needing a restricted diet requiring his food to be pre-mashed.
A joint investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and Police Service for Northern Ireland found Mr McElhone had asked for and been given the sprout in error by a member of staff.
Mr McElhone's dietary restrictions had been identified by way of an earlier assessment, but were not effectively communicated, the court heard.
"Effective communication of a patient's dietary requirements is vital in all health-care settings," HSENI inspector Linda Murphy said.
She added: "Choking can have serious consequences but is avoidable in cases where there is a known risk.
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust, as an employer, failed to ensure that reasonably practicable steps were taken to ensure the safety of Mr McElhone.