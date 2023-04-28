Aughnacloy crash victims were returning from a family funeral - priest
- Published
The people who died in a crash near Aughnacloy, County Tyrone, have been named locally as Dan McKane, his sister Christine Duffy and their aunt Julia McSorley.
They were killed when their minibus collided with a lorry on the A5 Tullyvar Road.
A parish priest said the family were returning from their aunt's funeral in England when the crash happened.
Four others in the minibus were seriously injured.
Fr Declan Boland, from Strabane, County Tyrone, said the family and local community are in total disbelief at the tragedy.
"The community are struggling to comprehend what is happening. We have to face into the horror of the bodies coming home and then the funerals," he told BBC's The North West Today programme.
'Words inadequate'
Fr Boland visited the home of Ms Duffy on Thursday where people had come together to pay tribute.
"People were just gathering in groups, not saying an awful lot but just being there in silent solidarity, embracing one another," he said.
"It really is a silent witness where words are really inadequate."
The serious crash required the use of cutting equipment to rescue casualties, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said.
Two people in post-operative care in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital are badly injured but will pull through, Fr Boland added.
A rosary for those affected by the crash will take place at the Holy Grotto in Strabane at 19:00 BST on Friday.
"The last time we met there was sadly the Creeslough tragedy, and now we have our own tragedy," Fr Boland said.
A special Mass will also be held in Aughnacloy on Friday night.
A5 conditions 'horrendous'
Thursday's fatal crash is the latest to happen on the A5 road, which links Dublin in the Republic of Ireland and the north west.
Plans to upgrade the road between Aughnacloy and New Buildings in County Londonderry were announced in 2007.
But they have been delayed amid funding issues and legal challenges.
The Department for Infrastructure said the estimated cost of the project was £1.6bn - up £400m since the last estimate.
Campaigners from Enough is Enough, a group calling for the upgrade to take place, previously said 44 people have died on the road since 2007.
Alan Kilpatrick, who lives on the road where the crash happened, said it was dangerous.
He was one of the first people to arrive at the scene of the crash on Thursday morning.
"I don't want to see what I saw, I don't want to see it again. I certainly don't want to see it because this is avoidable with a better road," he told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
He added there is a high volume of traffic on the road, including commercial vehicles trying to navigate small roads.
"Here is a main road between the largest city on the island, the whole north west of the island, and it's absolutely horrendous."