Aidan Mann stabbing: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter
A 38-year old man has admitted causing the death of Bangor tattoo artist Aidan Mann.
Mr Mann - known as Zen Black - sustained fatal knife wounds in an attack on Church Street in Downpatrick last year.
Barry Donnelly, who is currently housed at Knockbracken Healthcare Park, appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday via videolink.
He was charged with murdering Mr Mann on 3 January 2022.
When the charge was put to Donnelly, he replied that he was not pleading guilty to murder "but guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility".
He was also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing two large kitchen knives on Church Street in Downpatrick on the same date.
A prosecution barrister told the judge that following a consultation with Mr Mann's family, they were accepting the plea of manslaughter as an alternative to the murder charge.
Donnelly's barrister also asked the court clerk to re-arraign his client on three charges arising from an "unassociated" incident in 2021.
The defendant, originally from Church Street in Downpatrick, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on 28 June 2021.
Donnelly also admitted possessing a golf club, with intent to commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm, on the same date.
The judge was told medical and other reports were being sought ahead of the plea, which will be heard on 16 June.