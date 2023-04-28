Gerry Adams wrongly denied prison compensation, court rules
Gerry Adams was wrongly denied compensation after his convictions for trying to escape from prison in the 1970s were quashed, the High Court has ruled.
The former Sinn Féin president won an appeal to have two historic convictions overturned in 2020.
Mr Justice Colton said he was satisfied that Mr Adams meets the test for compensation.
The judge quashed a previous decision to deny a pay-out.
He also ordered the Department of Justice to reconsider Mr Adams's application.
Mr Adams had been found guilty of two attempts to escape from lawful custody while being held without trial at the Maze Prison - then known as Long Kesh internment camp - in 1973 and 1974.
He was later sentenced to a total of four-and-a-half years in jail.
However, the Supreme Court ruled that his detention had been unlawful and quashed both convictions.
The interim custody order (ICO) used to initially detain him was held to be invalid because the then-Northern Ireland secretary, Willie Whitelaw, had not personally authorised it.
Mr Adams issued judicial review proceedings after a subsequent application for compensation was turned down.
Under the statutory scheme, payment for a miscarriage of justice is made in cases where "a new or newly discovered fact" shows the person did not commit the offence, which lawyers representing Mr Adams argued he qualifies under based on new circumstances established by the Supreme Court.