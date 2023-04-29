The Belfast pianist who played for Gorbachev in Moscow
- Published
"I remember Gorbachev came to the final concert that I played and it was amazing just to see him."
Belfast-born pianist Barry Douglas has played all over the world but some concerts are more memorable than others.
At just 26 he made headlines as the first non-Soviet in nearly 30 years to win gold at the International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition in Moscow.
Now internationally renowned, Douglas sat down with John Toal for Radio Ulster's Irish Music Icons to reflect on his life, influence and legacy.
Born in south Belfast in 1960, Douglas studied piano while growing up near the Botanic Gardens and attending lessons at Methodist College.
A chance encounter with acclaimed piano teacher Felicitas LeWinter when Douglas was aged 16 put him on a musical path.
"Her principal thing was how to make sound at the piano," Douglas says of the woman who had been a pupil of Hungarian composer Franz Liszt.
"She brought a different term of reference to the history of piano and the history of music because of that link with Liszt."
"I was suddenly hooked up with a different kind of internet to the past. I feel incredibly lucky to have met her."
LeWinter inspired something in Douglas and his global breakthrough came in 1986 in Russia.
"At the time everybody was fascinated by the Soviet Union and Gorbachev who was in power was trying to open up the Soviet Union because it had been very closed," says Douglas.
"The Russians were incredible because they love their music so much.
"They would follow me down the street and I had to have military escorts because they just were so passionate about it.
"They took me to their hearts and still to this day I have so many great friends in Russia."
Success in Moscow catapulted Douglas into the spotlight, leading to performance invitations from around the world.
Alongside life as a touring international concert pianist, Douglas made the decision to move his family home to Northern Ireland, dividing their time between County Armagh and Paris.
"We still spend a lot of time in Paris... We love Paris - the children were born and brought up there," he says.
"But we love being here [in Northern Ireland] and we haven't regretted that at all."
In the 1990s he set up Clandeboye Festival in Bangor, County Down, bringing homegrown talent and international artists together for a world-class celebration of music.
Inspired by the Good Friday peace agreement of 1998, he also founded an orchestra, Camerata Ireland, to push the boundaries of musical collaboration across the island of Ireland.
"Here was where the whole island of island, north and south said yes to the Good Friday agreement -overwhelming," he says.
"I thought: 'My goodness, I am so proud of this island, north and south - I should do something.'"
Irish Music Icons - Barry Douglas is broadcast at 20:00 on 30 Sunday April on BBC Radio Ulster and is available now on BBC Sounds.