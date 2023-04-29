Keady attack: Man charged with grievous bodily harm with intent
A 34-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving, following an incident in Keady, County Armagh.
The incident happened on Victoria Street at about 11:15 BST on Friday.
Another man was taken to hospital by helicopter after he was assaulted.
Police had reported that a man was pursued by police officers after fleeing the scene in a car.
They said he failed to stop for police and a vehicle collided with one of their vehicles, subsequently injuring two officers.
The 34-year-old is due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Saturday.