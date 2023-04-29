Belfast trade union rally: Plea for politicians to return to government
- Published
Thousands of people have gathered in Belfast to take part in the annual 'May Day' rally.
Members of trade unions in Northern Ireland marched from Writer's Square to City Hall in a call for better workers rights, pay and conditions.
Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), spoke at the event.
He said Northern Ireland's politicians need to get back into government.
"They obviously need to get the institutions back up. People are demanding democracy," Mr Lynch told BBC News NI.
"There is no point having elections and having no outcome for months and years on end.
"So everybody needs to get this society back on the road to democratic politics, accountability and the ability to set your own budgets and dictate how your society is run."
The rally was organised by the Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) and hosted by the Belfast and District Trades Council.
Earlier, ICTU Assistant General Secretary Gerry Murphy said it "would act as a rallying cry for better workers rights and collective bargaining structures so that all members can benefit from trade union membership and the power that derives from taking action together".
Earlier this week, members of all five Northern Ireland teaching unions were on strike, mostly over a long-running pay dispute.
Public service workers were also on strike with ports, MOT centres and courts affected.