Derry: Teenager charged after female officer punched in face
A teenager has been charged in connection with an incident in Londonderry during which a police officer was punched in the face and a number of other officers attacked.
The 18-year-old man was arrested in Carranbane Walk, Shantallow, on Saturday.
He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The teenager is charged with a number of offences including wounding with intent and assault on police.
He is further charged with resisting police, common assault, and criminal damage.