Ballymena: Two men jailed for murder of Donald Harold Fraser-Rennie
- Published
Two men have been sentenced for the murder of Donald Harold Fraser-Rennie in 2020.
Samuel Atcheson, 36, of Crebilly Road in Ballymena in County Antrim, was told he will spend a minimum of 16 years in prison.
Steven Arthur Hunter, 32, of Lantara in Ballymena, was jailed for a minimum of 15 years.
Both Atcheson and Hunter had previously pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Fraser-Rennie.
The 33-year-old was murdered in a flat in Ballymena in October 2020.
The judge told the court in Belfast that Mr Fraser-Rennie was the victim of an "unmerciful, prolonged and sustained attack''.
Mr Fraser-Rennie was found dead "in a pool of blood' at Atcheson's upstairs Crebilly Road flat after police were alerted.