Ballymena: Two men jailed for murder of Donald Harold Fraser-Rennie

Donald Fraser-RenniePSNI
Donald Harold Mr Fraser-Rennie was killed in October 2020
By Kelly Bonner
BBC News NI

Two men have been sentenced for the murder of Donald Harold Fraser-Rennie in 2020.

Samuel Atcheson, 36, of Crebilly Road in Ballymena in County Antrim, was told he will spend a minimum of 16 years in prison.

Steven Arthur Hunter, 32, of Lantara in Ballymena, was jailed for a minimum of 15 years.

Both Atcheson and Hunter had previously pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Fraser-Rennie.

The 33-year-old was murdered in a flat in Ballymena in October 2020.

The judge told the court in Belfast that Mr Fraser-Rennie was the victim of an "unmerciful, prolonged and sustained attack''.

Mr Fraser-Rennie was found dead "in a pool of blood' at Atcheson's upstairs Crebilly Road flat after police were alerted.

