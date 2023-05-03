King Charles: What’s on across Northern Ireland for the Coronation?
- Published
Saturday sees the start of a three-day bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
The extra bank holiday to mark the occasion will fall on Monday.
It is the first coronation since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 and only the second where the ceremony itself will be be broadcast on television.
There are a variety of celebratory events taking place across Northern Ireland over the weekend.
What's happening across Northern Ireland?
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council events can be found here:
- Friday 5 May -To mark the start of the coronation weekend, union flags will be raised at Mossley Mill, Antrim Civic Centre and Ballyclare Town Hall at 10:00 BST. Beacons will be lit later that evening as part of a simultaneous lighting across the UK
- Saturday 6 May - A live screening of the Coronation service will take place at Antrim Castle Gardens from 09:00, with another at Jordanstown Loughshore Park starting at 10:00
- Sunday 7 May - The Big Lunch will get under way at Hazelbank Park and Lough Neagh Gateway from 12:00
- Monday 8 May - A number of The Big Help Out events across the council area from 11:00-14:00
Ards and North Down Borough Council events to mark the Coronation can be found here.
They include grant-supported community events, a school engagement programme, tea dances, tree planting, traditional craft workshops, and a coronation exhibition.
- 25 April - 30 July - Ongoing History in the Making exhibition at North Down Museum
- Thursday 11 May - Irish Linen, a heritage textile talk at North Down Museum begins at 19:00
- Saturday 13 May - Crafters at work at Bangor Castle Walled Gardens from 12:00 until 15:00
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is not running any official events but community events may run throughout the area.
A cross-community Service of Thanksgiving was held at St Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh on Tuesday 2 May.
Coronation events happening in Belfast City Council can be found here:
- Saturday 6 May - Live screening of Coronation service and family fun day will take place at Belfast City Hall
- Sunday 7 May - Belfast City Hall will be illuminated to mark the occasion
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
- Saturday 6 May - Live screening of Coronation service and family fun day at Coleraine Town Hall
Derry City and Strabane District Council is not running any official events but community events may run throughout the area.
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council events can be found here.
- Monday 8 May - The Big Community Paddle, Picnic and Volunteer Village will happen from 11:00 to 17:00 at Enniskillen Castle Museums.
Lisburn and Castlereagh Council events can be found here.
- A specially-decorated Royal Mail post box with the coronation's official emblem has been unveiled in Hillsborough
- Saturday 6 May - Live screening of Coronation service in Market Square, Lisburn
- Sunday 14 May - Interdenominational Service of Thanksgiving at Lisburn Cathedral will begin at 19:00
- Saturday 27 May - King's Coronation Royal Hillsborough Market will run from 10:00 until 15:00
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council events can be found here:
- Friday 5 May - Talking of the coronation storytelling event at Whitehead Community Centre at 19:30
- Saturday 6 May - Live screenings of Coronation service and children's entertainment at People's Park in Ballymena, Town Park in Larne and Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus at 11:00
- Saturday 6 May - Carrickfergus artisan market at Market Place, Carrickfergus from 11:00 - 15:00
- Sunday 7 May - Coronation community service at St Patrick's Church, Ballymena at 15:00
- 1 May - 27 May - A coronation exhibit at Larne Museum and Arts Centre
Mid Ulster District Council is not running any official events but community events may run throughout the area.
Newry, Mourne and Down District Council
- Saturday 6 May - live screening of Coronation service at Bessbrook Town Hall
How can I take part?
A number of town and cities across Northern Ireland are providing free screenings of the Coronation service.
A searchable map of other council and community events happening across the weekend can be found on the Coronation website.
The public can take part in street parties as part of The Big Lunch.
The public are also encouraged to try volunteering in their local communities through The Big Help Out on Bank Holiday Monday.
What transport is running?
Translink is running its normal weekend timetable on Saturday and Sunday, while a bank holiday timetable will run on Monday.
More detailed information on each route is available on journey planner website.
What's happening in London and across the UK?
Saturday will see the beginning of festivities, with the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey.
This will be followed by the Coronation procession and the appearance of the Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.
On Sunday, there will be a coronation lightshow and concert at Windsor Castle, featuring acts such as Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Freya Ridings.
Sunday will also see many Big Lunch events and street parties take place across the UK.
On Bank Holiday Monday, people across the UK are encouraged to try volunteering in The Big Help Out.