Dundonald: Pensioner and woman threatened by man with knife

A police car parked outside a house on Church Road in Dundonald
The first incident happened at a house on Church Road in Dundonald

An elderly man has been held at knifepoint by an intruder who forced his way into a house in Dundonald, County Down.

It happened about 08:40 BST on Wednesday after the householder, who is in his 70s, saw a man in the back garden of his house on Church Road.

When he opened the door the man forced his way into the kitchen and held a knife to the pensioner's neck.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Shortly afterwards it was reported that a man matching the elderly man's description of the intruder tried to steal a woman's handbag at Craignish Crescent.

He pulled her hair and brought her to the ground before putting a knife towards her face.

She suffered a minor cut in the attack.

Police said they believed the two incidents were linked and they want anyone with information to contact them.

Related Topics