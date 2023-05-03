Erne Integrated College: Police investigate 'inappropriate behaviour' claim
- Published
Police are investigating a report of allegations of what they have called "non-recent" inappropriate behaviour at a County Fermanagh school.
Erne Integrated College has more than 350 pupils and about 75 staff.
An inspection carried out by the Education and Training Inspectorate in March found that the school's arrangements for safeguarding were "unsatisfactory".
The inspection identified areas which must be improved urgently.
They included giving staff relevant training in relation to child protection and safeguarding.
In a statement the PSNI said it had "received a report of allegations of non-recent inappropriate behaviour".
"An investigation has been launched and we are making enquiries to establish the circumstances.
"We will continue to work with our partners to protect and safeguard children.
"There are no further details at this time," the statement concluded.
Board of governors resignations
It emerged on Wednesday that nine out of 11 governors on the school's board have resigned.
The school's principal said the resignations were a temporary situation and that he and other senior leaders would continue to lead and manage the school.
The school would continue to function as normal, he added.
The NASUWT union represents a large number of teachers at the school and national official Justin McCamphill has described the resignations as a "very unusual" situation.
"The NASUWT is calling on the Department of Education to ensure that adequate governance arrangements are put in place to ensure the proper running of the school," Mr McCamphill said.
A spokesperson for the Department Of Education said: "The board of governors of a grant maintained integrated (GMI) school is the managing authority.
"The department is liaising with NICIE (the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education) and the school to clarify the current position and appropriate options for maintaining effective governance going forward.
"The principal and senior leadership team continue to manage the normal day-to-day functioning of the school and NICIE is currently offering support and guidance."