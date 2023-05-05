Belfast: Two arrested after £125K heroin seizure
Suspected heroin with an estimated value of £125,000 was recovered during searches in Belfast on Thursday night.
The drugs were seized after police searched a vehicle that exited a ferry terminal at the West Bank Road at about 22:30 BST.
A small quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs were also seized after a subsequent search of a property in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast
Two men aged 41 and 40 years old were arrested, both men remain in custody.
Officers from the Belfast Auto Crime Team, the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Dog Unit and Belfast Harbour Police were involved in the policing operation.
The suspected drugs have been taken away for further forensic examination.
'Scourge of drugs'
Det Insp Conor Sweeney said: "Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Organised Crime Branch remain fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade.
"The very simple reality is that the sale, supply and consumption of these incredibly harmful drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives and lining the pockets of organised criminals.
He added: "We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade.
"Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts."