Londonderry: Security alert ends with nothing untoward found
- Published
A security alert in Londonderry which caused a primary school to be evacuated has now ended.
The police have said that nothing untoward was found following the search operation in the Richill Park area of the Waterside.
Pupils and staff from Lisnagelvin Primary School were evacuated earlier on Friday because of the incident.
Both the primary school and the park have since been reopened, PSNI Supt Clive Beatty has said.
The senior officer thanked the public for their patience as officers worked to ensure the area was safe.