Carrickfergus: Two arrested after assault weapon and drugs found
Two men have been arrested after a "suspected military-style assault weapon" and drugs worth £50,000 were seized in Carrickfergus and Belfast.
Police stopped a car on the North Road in Carrickfergus on Friday and found class B drugs.
In a follow-up search of a nearby house the assault weapon, magazine and ammunition were found.
A large amount of suspected Class A drugs was also seized as were Class B drugs and drugs paraphernalia.
Further searches were carried out at a second property in Carrickfergus and one in central Belfast.
A number of items were seized including suspected Class B and Class C drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing prohibited weapons and possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.
A second man, aged 44, was arrested on suspicion of offences including possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing prohibited weapons and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
Both remain in police custody.
The police said it was an operation targeting organised crime.
A spokesperson said the suspected firearm was a "highly-significant find" and police were investigating how it was obtained.