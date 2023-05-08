Patrick Kielty addresses Late Late Show host speculation
Patrick Kielty has said whoever takes over the Late Late Show from presenter Ryan Tubridy will have "huge shoes to fill".
The comedian from County Down was asked about speculation that he might front the RTÉ chat show after Tubridy's departure later this month.
"I've only really a couple of things to say on that," he told RTÉ Entertainment.
"I think the Late Late Show is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet.
"Whoever gets it is going to be really lucky."
Kielty was speaking on the red carpet at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs) in Dublin on Sunday night.
'Best in the business'
He attended the event with his wife, presenter Cat Deeley, and said he had "done chat shows before" and he knew how difficult they could be.
He presented Patrick Kielty Almost Live on BBC One from 1999 until 2003, which welcomed guests including former Northern Ireland Secretary, Mo Mowlam and music group, The Corrs.
Ryan Tubridy annouced in March he would be stepping down after 14 years at the helm of one of the world's longest running late night talk shows.
His final programme will be broadcast on Friday 26 May on RTÉ One.
Patrick Kielty paid tribute to the presenter before leaving the red carpet to attend the IFTAs ceremony.
"I've been a guest on the Late Late Show, and I've sat alongside Ryan doing his stuff, and whoever gets that gig, they're going to have huge shoes to fill," he added.
"Because what he does, week after week, I don't think people appreciate him as much as they should, because Ryan is absolutely world-class, and he's the best in the business."
Meanwhile, Sunday night's IFTA ceremony resulted in lots of awards for writing and acting talent from Northern Ireland.
Following on from its Oscar success, An Irish Goodbye took home the prize was best short film.
Derry Girls' writer Lisa McGee won best script in a drama for The Agreement episode of the Channel 4 show - and the night's rising star award went to Severance director Aoife McArdle from Omagh.
Stephen Rea and Ciarán Hinds had wins in the acting categories, while Belfast director Kathryn Ferguson was honoured for her feature documentary Nothing Compares, about singer Sinead O'Connor.