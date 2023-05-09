Pancreatic cancer: NI cases up 86% in 10 years
- Published
There has been an 86% increase in cases of pancreatic cancer in the last 10 years, an audit has revealed.
There were 283 confirmed cases in 2020, up from from 152 in 2001, when the last audit was carried out.
Patients were most commonly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer through hospital emergency departments.
The findings have led the NI director of the Royal College of Surgeons to call for "enhanced" services.
Mark Taylor, who is a pancreatic cancer surgeon, said cases were likely to rise because of "increasing age, obesity and diabetes".
'We must strengthen services'
"We can see on the ground how pancreatic cancer referrals are increasing and we must strengthen services in our response," Prof Taylor said.
"It is concerning that the most common route to diagnosis was via emergency admissions and the majority of patients presented with advanced (stage four) cancer where the cancer has spread to a distant site."
The audit is the first look at pancreatic cancer services in the UK since the pandemic.
It was funded by the local pancreatic cancer charity NIPANC and supported by the NI Cancer Registry and Queen's University Belfast in partnership with clinical staff in the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.
Key findings include:
- Mos patients - 94% - show symptoms at the diagnosis stage
- The most common route to diagnosis is through emergency admission - where most cases 53% are diagnosed at an advanced stage
- It highlights the need for increased awareness of symptoms among the public and GPs to support early diagnosis
- The majority of patients presented with the top five symptoms of abdominal pain, weight loss, jaundice, nausea/vomiting and decreased appetite
- During 2019-2020 access to essential PET-CT was low at 17%, with patients waiting on average 44 days for a scan
- Patients who had curative oncology as their first treatment waited a median of 72 days in 2019 and 79 days in 2020
- Only 1% of patients were enrolled in clinical trials
On a more positive note, the audit revealed that patients accessed a range of support services including clinical nurse specialists.
And virtually all the patients were discussed by a multi-disciplinary team meeting prior to their first treatment - a key aspect of holistic, patient-centred care.
Dr Damien Bennett, interim director of the NI Cancer Registry, said patients needed better access to clinical trials.
"This audit shows that, unfortunately, most people with pancreatic cancer are still diagnosed with advanced disease, which leads to worse outcomes and poorer survival," Dr Bennett added.
The audit also revealed that 40% of patients did not have a treatment plan to reduce their tumour in 2019, a figure that increased to 46% in just over a year.
If more people can be diagnosed earlier and when they are fitter, they might be able to receive tumour-reducing therapies and survive longer, it found.