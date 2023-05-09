Ballycastle: Man, 31, found seriously injured in house
- Published
A 31-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was found seriously injured at a house in Ballycastle, County Antrim.
He was found at a house in Drumawillin Park at about 09:50 BST on Tuesday.
Police believe he was assaulted at a house in Riverview Park in Armoy, County Antrim, over the weekend.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent.
He remains in police custody.
Det Sgt Gardiner from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information and would be keen to speak to anyone who was in the Riverview Park or Drumawillian Park areas over the weekend.