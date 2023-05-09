Omagh security alert: PSNI release two after gunpoint hijack
- Published
Two men arrested after a car was hijacked near a church outside Omagh in County Tyrone have been released from custody.
A motorist was held at gunpoint by three masked men and forced to drive a suspicious object to a police station at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.
A 56-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arrested following searches in Omagh and Strabane on Sunday.
Police said both men have been released after questioning.
Two vehicles were seized for forensic examination - the police said the investigation is continuing.
'Shouldn't be going on'
The hijacking happened near Fireagh Road, off the Dromore Road.
Sunday Mass was cancelled at the nearby St Mary's Church as a result of the incident, while police searched the grounds.
Speaking following the security alert, Fr Eugene Hasson from St Mary's said it "shouldn't be going on at all" and was "very disruptive to people".
There was also a security alert around the police station on the Derry Road in Omagh, with several homes evacuated on Saturday night.