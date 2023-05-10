East Belfast: Person taken to hospital after car hits pedestrian
A person has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital after a car struck a pedestrian near the Knock Road in east Belfast.
It happened in Ascot Park at about 14:30 BST on Wednesday, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said.
The ambulance service and the Charity Air Ambulance attended the scene.
The Knock Road, between its junctions with Shandon Park and Knockmount Park, will be closed for a number of hours, the PSNI said.
It has advised motorists that it will stay closed into the evening.
A diversion is in place at Kings Road. People have been asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.