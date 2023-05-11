Rory Gallagher: GAA manager responds to 'very serious' domestic abuse allegations
The manager of the Derry Senior GAA team has issued a statement in response to what he described as "very serious" allegations made by his estranged wife.
Rory Gallagher is due to lead Derry into Sunday's Ulster Senior Football Championship final against Armagh.
His statement is in response to a social media post by his wife earlier this week.
Nicola Gallagher made several claims about alleged domestic abuse over a 24-year period.
In a lengthy post on social media, she also referred to a number of locations including Clones in County Monaghan and Enniscrone in County Sligo.
Mrs Gallagher said she was an 18-year-old schoolgirl when she was beaten after being "dragged into a carpark in Clones" by "a person I trusted and thought was my best friend".
She added: "I forgave that man and I married him."
She also claimed the alleged beatings continued through their marriage and that "my pregnancies never changed the violence".
Mrs Gallagher went on to describe how she "developed a problem with alcohol because, at the time, I didn't know how else to cope".
'Silence nearly killed me'
Towards the end of her post, Nicola Gallagher said: "Blocking it out was easier than admitting what was happening."
She concluded her social media post by saying: "Silence nearly killed me".
In a statement, responding to the allegations, Mr Gallagher, who is originally from County Fermanagh, said he had been "made aware of a social media post by my estranged wife Nicola Gallagher in which she has made a number of very serious allegations against me".
He went on to explain that their marriage broke down more than four years ago, adding: "Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time."
He added: "Following long-running court proceedings in family courts in both jurisdictions, I was granted a full Residence Order in respect of our three young children on 17 February 2023. This outcome was recommended by social services."
Mr Gallagher also said: "Allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities."
In the statement, issued through a firm of solicitors, he added: "My focus over the past four years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family."
Mr Gallagher has asked for the privacy of their family to be respected at this time.