Buskers say Belfast is the best city to perform on the streets
"Belfast is probably the best city in the whole island for busking, as long as you have manners and are considerate to other people."
That is the view of Deano White, a regular performer in the city.
The lack of regulations on street performers in many parts of Northern Ireland contrasts with creeping restrictions in towns and cities in the Republic of Ireland.
Killarney is the latest town to require permits for buskers and other artists.
It makes towns and cities in Northern Ireland much more desirable for buskers, who say it means they have greater creative freedom over how they perform and express themselves.
"We prefer busking to gigging," Fergus, a fellow busker, told BBC News NI.
He plays as part of the duo, Highway 56, with his brother Cormac.
It is an opinion shared by Deano.
"You're paying booking fees, you're paying rental fees, you're paying the band's sound engineer," he said.
"You're losing money just to play your own city and it's ridiculous. We need busking."
What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
Buskers and street performers in Northern Ireland do not need a permit unless they intend to sell their own merchandise, such as CDs.
In this case, they need to apply for a street trading licence.
Councils can introduce by-laws, but none are in force in Belfast.
In the Republic of Ireland restrictions are more common.
In 2019, Galway City Council introduced a set of by-laws to limit busking and street performances, which were criticised by musicians.
Similar restrictions are due to be implemented in Killarney from next month.
These include an annual permit for street performers, a noise limit of 80 decibels as well as restrictions on the length of performances in one area and repeating the same songs.
In Dublin, performers need to pay for a street performance permit and there are rules against using backing tracks and how long they can play in Grafton Street.
Not everyone agrees that the lack of restrictions in Belfast are a good thing.
In 2021, Belfast city council officials proposed by-laws which would have required anyone using amplification in the city centre to have a licence.
This would have affected not just buskers but also protestors and preachers.
Councillors voted against the proposals and they have been stalled since then.
'Nothing but pleasant experiences'
Deano, Fergus and Cormac said the lack of restrictions made busking in Belfast a positive experience.
Deano has been solo busking for five years and as part of a rock band for one year.
Fergus and Cormac began busking about seven months ago and said was a great way to get other gigs.
Both sets of buskers regularly play between two and three hours at a time.
Fergus and Cormac play in Castle Lane and Deano usually sets up in Cornmarket or Donegall Place.
'We need street music'
"There's a very good culture in Belfast for buskers", Deano said.
"Obviously, if somebody's there, you have to move on. If you've come in with all your stuff and you can't play, that's just the way it is."
Cormac, from Highway 56, said most people walked past buskers and smiled.
"We've had nothing but a pleasant experience as opposed to bad ones," hea added.
Both sets of buskers said they felt stronger restrictions would negatively affect busking.
"We need street music for bands to survive. We need street music for music to actually stick around to be honest, otherwise loads of people are never even going to start [playing music]' Deano said.
"Music is freedom," Cormac added.