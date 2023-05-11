Belfast: PSNI baton rounds lost during hotel hostage incident
- Published
Two baton rounds have been lost during a hostage situation at a Belfast hotel, the police have said.
The PSNI are appealing for information over the missing rounds.
They were lost when firearms officers responded to reports of an armed man threatening staff and guests at the Clayton Hotel on Ormeau Avenue on Sunday.
Det Ch Supt Rowan Moore said officers searched the scene but did not find them.
The risk to the public from the rounds is low, the police said.
Det Ch Supt Moore said: "As a result of their dynamic response to this very dangerous situation the officers were able to detain the suspect and safely resolve the incident without any injury to those involved.
"Immediately following the operation it was discovered that two AEP (attenuating energy projectile) rounds were missing. Searches of the immediate area were conducted without success."
He added that they are taking the loss of the equipment very seriously and that a review is under way.
The man arrested following the hostage incident, Ryan McElkerney, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with having a gun or imitation gun with intent to commit an offence, criminal damage, common assault and false imprisonment.