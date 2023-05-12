Magilligan: Security alert ends as nothing untoward found

Magilligan security alert
The alert was in the Point Road area of Magilligan

A security alert in Magilligan, County Londonderry, has ended with nothing untoward being found, police have said.

Point Road was closed on Friday morning amid an investigation into reports of a suspicious device.

Motorists and members of the public were asked to avoid the area as police conducted a public safety operation.

A ferry service between Magilligan Point and Greencastle, County Donegal, in the Republic of Ireland, was also disrupted for a time.

A spokesperson for Lough Foyle ferries told BBC News NI sailings were suspended from 09:30 BST until shortly after 10am before normal service resumed.

The PSNI have removed an object, which they said was nothing untoward, and thanked local residents for their patience and understanding.

