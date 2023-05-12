Thomas Rainey given life sentence for murdering wife Katrina
A man has been handed a life sentence after he admitted murdering his wife at their family farm.
Thomas Johnston Rainey, of Quarry Road in Knockloughrim, County Londonderry, pleaded guilty to murdering Katrina Rainey in October 2021.
The mother-of-six died after being trapped inside a car that became engulfed in flames outside her home.
Despite being taken to hospital, the former midwife died from her injuries.
At a hearing last November, Rainey, 61, denied the murder charge, but his defence barrister said then that his client "accepts that his actions caused the death of his wife".
The court also heard that a consultant psychiatrist's report was being sought.
Belfast Crown Court heard on Friday that the report had now been compiled and supplied to the court.
The defence then made an application for Rainey to be rearraigned on a single count of murder.
When asked by the judge how he pleaded to this charge, Rainey replied "guilty".
Victim impact reports are being sought by the prosecution.
A tariff hearing will take place on 26 June. Rainey was remanded back into custody.