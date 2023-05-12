Rory Gallagher: Derry GAA condemns domestic violence
Derry GAA has condemned all forms of domestic violence after the wife of Rory Gallagher, the Derry senior football team manager, made "serious allegations" against him.
Nicola Gallagher alleged she suffered domestic abuse over a 24-year period.
She claimed it happened before and during her marriage.
"Blocking it out was easier than admitting what was happening," she said, in a lengthy social media post.
After outlining a catalogue of alleged beatings, Ms Gallagher, who is from Belleek, County Fermanagh, concluded: "Silence nearly killed me."
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Thursday it investigated two separate incidents and issued files to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
The PPS decided not to prosecute due to "insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction".
Rory Gallagher is due to lead Derry into this Sunday's Ulster Senior Football Championship final against Armagh in Clones, County Monaghan.
Sponsors decline comment
In a statement on Thursday, Mr Gallagher referred to "a social media post by my estranged wife Nicola Gallagher in which she has made a number of very serious allegations against me".
He said: "Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time."
Mr Gallagher added: "Allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities."
In a brief statement, the Derry GAA county board said: "Derry GAA condemns all forms of domestic violence.
"We encourage anyone who had experienced domestic violence to report it to the relevant authorities immediately."
BBC News NI requested a comment from the sponsors of Derry GAA, the construction company Errigal.
The company declined our request.
The All-Ireland Gaelic Players Association (GPA) also declined a request for a comment.
No charges after investigation
On Thursday, Ulster GAA addressed the issue of domestic abuse "in light of recent events".
It said: "While we cannot comment or make judgement on any specific allegation or allegations, Ulster GAA does not condone any form of domestic violence."
The provincial GAA administrative body added: "We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community."
The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has said it received two investigation files from the PSNI in January and June 2022.
The PPS said all the available evidence in these two files was considered in line with the PPS Code for Prosecutors and it was determined there was insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence in relation to any individual.
The PPS also said that the decisions not to prosecute were issued in January and September last year.