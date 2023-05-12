SDLP suspends Causeway council election candidate Ryan Barkley
The Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) has withdrawn a council election candidate and suspended him from the party pending an investigation.
Ryan Barkley was due to stand for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
His name will stay on the ballot paper for the Bann district electoral area as the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations has passed.
The SDLP has given no information as to why Mr Barkley has been suspended.
It said it would be issuing no further comment on the matter.