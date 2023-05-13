Ballyclare: Motorcyclist, 30, dies after Templepatrick Road crash
A man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Ballyclare, County Antrim, on Sunday.
He was 30-year-old motorcyclist Connor McGrugan from Ballyclare.
Mr McGrugan was taken to hospital following the crash on the Templepatrick Road at about 16:35 BST but later died from his injuries.
Police said the collision involved a blue Tesla Model S car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle.
Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said inquiries into the incident were ongoing. Police are appealing for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to get in touch.
On Thursday an 80-year-old man died after his motorbike was involved in a separate collision in County Antrim, which also happened on Sunday.
In the Republic of Ireland, Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for witnesses after a man died in a motorbike crash in County Leitrim.
Officers were alerted to the crash on the R208 Drumcong-to-Ballinamore road at Aghacashlaun at about 08:30 BST on Friday.
The motorcyclist, a man in his late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.