Coleraine: Protest over Causeway Hospital maternity services decision
- Published
A protest has been held in Coleraine against the closure of Causeway Hospital maternity services.
About 100 people gathered in the town centre following the approval by the Northern trust of a recommendation that all births in the area should take place at Antrim Area Hospital.
The approval for the move came after a 14-week public consultation period.
A final decision on the plan must be made by the Department of Health.
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has said birth numbers in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area have declined year-on-year.
It expects birth rates to fall in the area by 11% within the next 20 years.
The trust had said maternity services in the area were "vulnerable and unsustainable".