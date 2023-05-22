PRONI: A treasure trove of history gathered over a century
A treasure trove of Northern Ireland's rarest historical records is being showcased as part of a new project.
One hundred significant documents are being collated by the public records office to mark its centenary year.
It includes diaries from the Irish famine and handwritten accounts from the Easter Rising.
It also features minutes of a meeting in the aftermath of the sinking of the Titanic as directors of Harland and Wolff recorded the deaths.
The Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) is the official place of deposit for historical records in Northern Ireland and is part of the Department for Communities.
The office also collects a wide range of archives from private sources and currently holds about three and a half million records.
The Public Records Office of Ireland, which was based in the Four Courts in central Dublin, was destroyed in 1922 by fire in the Irish Civil War, along with countless precious records.
PRONI was then established in Northern Ireland in 1924, just after the partition of Ireland.
It is now highlighting some of its rarest documents as part of year-long events marking its centenary.
A window into the past
PRONI's acting director David Huddleston said: "We're highlighting these 100 documents in our centenary year in the hope that it will help the public realise they have access to all this history that they mightn't realise is here.
"Although we've been collecting for a century, we have documents that go back many hundreds of years, it's like having a window into the past."
Lynsey Gillespie, PRONI's outreach and engagement officer, said a handwritten account of the 1916 Easter Rising was one of her favourite documents in the centenary collection.
It is a diary written by Eva Chichester from County Down during a trip to Dublin in April 1916.
Ms Gillespie said: "She's going on a bit of a girls' trip for some shopping, but when she gets down there, what we now know as the Easter Rising kicks off and she's just furious that her plans have been up ended.
"So it's a really different perspective on this hugely historical event."
A treasure trove
Other documents in the collection include a Royal Patent from 1622 appointing James Hamilton as Viscount Clandeboye. It includes a coloured and gilded royal portrait.
A Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association poster from 1968 reading 'A civil rights march will be held in Derry on Saturday, 5th Oct' is also in the collection.
And there is a file containing detailed notes of the first formal meeting between NIO officials and a Sinn Féin delegation led by Martin McGuinness in 1994.
Diaries of farmer James Harshaw from Donaghmore in County Down recorded between 1818 and 1864 also appear in the collection, giving an account of life through a turbulent period, including the potato famine.
There is a letter from 1885 relating to teenage sisters who emigrated from County Fermanagh to the USA to make a new life, covering everything from romance to religion and politics.
The full list containing the 100 items will be unveiled at an event in June on the anniversary of the legislation that created the records office.