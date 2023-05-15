Rory Gallagher: Fermanagh GAA 'never got official domestic abuse complaints'
- Published
Fermanagh's Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) county board said it did not receive any "official complaints" of domestic abuse about its former senior football manager Rory Gallagher.
It comes after his estranged wife said she had made allegations against him to the board but it "did nothing".
Last week, he said the claims had been investigated by "relevant authorities".
He stepped back from his role managing Derry's senior footballers after the allegations were made public.
His estranged wife Nicola Gallagher had detailed serious allegations of domestic abuse over a 24-year period in a post on social media last week.
She later told the Sunday Independent that the GAA "knew about all of this, 100%".
"The county boards of Fermanagh and Derry knew because [my father and I] told them," she told the newspaper.
Claims were 'dealt with'
In a statement on Monday, the Fermanagh board said: "While we will not make any comment on specific allegation or allegations, we can state that Fermanagh GAA has never received any official complaints.
"Fermanagh GAA does not condone any form of domestic abuse.
"We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community."
Ms Gallagher also told the Sunday Independent that her father had emailed Derry management last year with the claims.
The Derry GAA board said it was seeking clarification about the email Ms Gallagher said her father had sent to its management.
On Thursday, Mr Gallagher said that the allegations against him had been "investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities".
He said: "Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time."
He was due to manage Derry in the Ulster senior football championship final against Armagh on Sunday but stepped back from that position on Friday.
Derry defeated Armagh on penalties and Ciaran Meenagh, who took charge in Mr Gallagher's absence, said it had been a "challenging week for everybody".
The Derry GAA county board said it condemned all forms of domestic violence.
"We encourage anyone who had experienced domestic violence to report it to the relevant authorities immediately," it said.