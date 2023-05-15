NI budget: Infrastructure Department could cut road safety campaigns
Campaigns on road safety and encouraging children to "walk, cycle or scoot" to school are at risk due to funding pressures.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has published its equality assessment on potential decisions it could have to make because of budgetary constraints.
Last month it was reported that streetlights could be turned off and public transport reduced to save money.
This report suggests further actions could be taken.
One example is stopping road-safety advertising for a second year in a row.
Normally the department invests in programmes such as a Christmas drink driving campaign which did not take place last year due to a lack of funding.
It is also considering ceasing the active travel school programme, which has been delivered by Sustrans in schools across Northern Ireland since 2013.
Reducing maintenance at Crumlin Road Gaol could also be an option.
The assessment highlights what the department has already done to save money, including increasing Translink fares, raising on-street car parking charges, raising non-domestic water charges and delivering limited road maintenance.
It says there is still a funding gap of £112m.
A public consultation on the department's assessment will remain open until 7 August.