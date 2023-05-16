Belfast: Holyland car tipping incident 'not an isolated incident'
Footage of a car being tipped over is not an isolated incident, a south Belfast residents' association has said.
A video posted on social media shows a group of young people in the Holyland area tipping over a parked car.
It happened at about 03:10 BST on Wednesday in Cairo Street.
The father of the student who owned the car said it had been left to his son by his granny and described the perpetrators as "mindless thugs".
"Thankfully there's a video of the crime, so shouldn't be too hard to identify the culprits and their club from some of the tops being worn," he said.
"Our son shouldn't be out of pocket due to their selfish behaviour," he added.
'No respect for property'
Ray Farley, from the Belfast Holyland Regeneration Association, told The Nolan Show that people in the area live with "constant noise and upset".
"Anti-social behaviour happens all the time during term-time in the Holyland," he said.
"It started off pulling off windscreen wipers, then pulling off mirrors and this isn't the first time this has happened - it happened in 2009.
"They just don't care - they have no respect for other people's property - that what you see every day," he told the programme.
"We have been talking about this for 20 years and it hasn't changed and it's wearing everybody down- we thought it would resolve with more student accommodation built.
"But - you still get people who want to cause mayhem and they know they will get away with lots of things in the Holyland you wouldn't get away with anywhere else," he added.
"That's what people are frustrated with".
The PSNI confirmed officers had responded to reports of a group of people tipping a car onto its side.
Police have said anyone who saw the incident, or may have further footage, should contact them.