Ronnie Armour: Head of prison service to move to Department of Education
The head of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, Ronnie Armour, is moving jobs as part of a re-organisation taking place within the senior levels of the Northern Ireland civil service.
He has been in charge of prisons for six years.
It is understood he is set to become the deputy permanent secretary at the Department of Education.
Mr Armour joined Northern Ireland's civil service in 1983.
He has held a number of posts including as director of human Resources in the Northern Ireland Prison Service.
In 2014 he was appointed as chief executive of the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service.
In 2017 he was appointed director of reducing offending.