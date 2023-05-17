Ballycastle: Paul McAlonan jailed for killing nephew in van crash
- Published
A man who killed his nephew after crashing a stolen van while over the legal alcohol limit has been given a 14-month sentence.
Paul McAlonan, from Hillside Road in Ballycastle, was also given a two-year driving ban.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to causing the death of Sean McAlonan by driving carelessly and with excess alcohol.
Sean's mother asked for her brother to be spared jail.
But the judge told Antrim Crown Court that, given the aggravating features, a prison sentence was inevitable.
McAlonan also admitted a charge of aggravated vehicle theft causing death.
Standing alongside McAlonan in the dock was 30-year-old Kieran Kane, from Cushendall Road, Ballypatrick, Ballycastle.
He was handed a three-year probation order after he admitted allowing himself to be carried in the stolen Citroen Berlingo van.
The court heard that on 25 November 2018 McAlonan and his nephew, Sean, had been at a wedding but ended up at Hunters Bar in Ballyvoy.
Keys in glove box
Despite drinking alcohol for the majority of the day McAlonan found the unlocked Citroen van the pub car park and, with the key left in the glove box, decided to drive home at 06:00 GMT.
Kane, who had not been with the McAlonans but apparently knew them and was friends with Sean, jumped into the back of the van to get a lift home.
According to an agreed basis of plea, McAlonan was not speeding or driving erratically as he drove to town along the Glenshesk Road but six miles outside the the town centre, the stolen van left the road and crashed into a tree.
Kane, who was in the cargo part at the rear of the van, was thrown forward and out through the passenger window while Paul McAlonan suffered fractures to his left leg and ribs and was dragged from the crashed van by two passers-by.
Sean McAlonan, who was 21, sustained fatal injuries and the van caught fire a short time after the crash.
'Genuine remorse'
At hospital doctors took a blood sample from McAlonan three-and-a-half hours after the crash and he was found to be one-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit.
The prosecution accepted there were mitigating factors such as McAlonan's record and "genuine remorse" but there were aggravating features of drink driving and taking of the van without permission.
McAlonan's barrister said it was the "fervent wish of the deceased's mother that the defendant was not prosecuted".
However, the judge said the guidelines and authorities were clear in that "whoever drives with excess alcohol does so at his or her peril" because where death or serious injury occurs, "a prison sentence will ordinarily be appropriate."
McAlonan will serve half his sentence in prison and half on licence.
Speaking after the sentencing, Insp O'Brien from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said despite road safety campaigns, a minority of drivers continued to ignore the law.
"The stark reality is that someone could die as a result of your irresponsible behaviour," he said.