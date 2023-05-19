John Caldwell: Two men arrested over shooting of police officer
- Published
Two men have been arrested in County Tyrone by detectives investigating the attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell.
A 28-year-old man was arrested following the search of a house in the Omagh area.
Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man was arrested following the search of a property in Dungannon.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries in the attack in Omagh in February.
Police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attack.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell, 48, was left critically ill after he was shot while putting footballs into his car following a coaching session with a youth team.
The shooting, which happened in front of school children, has been widely condemned by political representatives across Northern Ireland.
He is one of the best-known detectives in the PSNI, often fronting press conferences on major inquiries during his 26-year career.