'Disappeared' dig site: Irish Army explodes mortar bomb
- Published
The Irish Army has carried out a controlled explosion on a 'historical' mortar bomb in County Monaghan.
The device was discovered at Bragan Bog where searches have been continuing to find one of the disappeared, Columba McVeigh.
Mr McVeigh, from Donaghmore, County Tyrone, was kidnapped on 1 November 1975.
He was one of 16 murder victims known as the Disappeared, who were killed and secretly buried by the IRA.
The latest search is the sixth attempt to locate the body of the 19 year-old who was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA.
His family has strongly rejected the IRA claim that he was an informer.
The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) had paused its search for Mr McVeigh for the winter in October, with work resuming at the site last month, as spring brought more favourable conditions.
The mortar, which the Irish Army described as "historical", was made safe by controlled explosion.