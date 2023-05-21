Newtownards: Petrol bomb thrown through window in 'reckless' arson
- Published
A petrol bomb has been thrown through the back window of a house in County Down in what the police have described as a reckless attack.
It happened at about 22:25 BST on Saturday in Talbot Street in Newtownards.
The fire had already been extinguished when officers arrived, police said.
No one was injured but the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the attack could have "resulted in more serious consequences".
It is being treated as arson endangering life with intent and officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the fire.
It is not believed to be linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.
Police are appealing for information.