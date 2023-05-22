Robbie Butler shortlisted for children's commissioner role
The deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) was shortlisted for the vacant role of Northern Ireland Children's Commissioner, the BBC has learned.
However, Robbie Butler was informed he had been unsuccessful last Thursday, the day of the council election.
He said his decision to apply did not indicate a disillusionment with the party or politics more generally.
The UUP lost 21 seats in the local government elections.
The Ulster Unionists are now the fourth biggest party across Northern Ireland's councils, with 54 seats in total.
Robbie Butler has been an assembly member for Lagan Valley since 2016.
Mr Butler, a former firefighter, had been tipped as a possible contender for the party leadership two years ago after Steve Aiken stepped down.
However, he ruled himself out and offered his support to the present leader, Doug Beattie.
He and his wife have fostered many children over the past 17 years and two years ago they adopted three siblings under the age of seven.
As an MLA on Stormont's Education committee, Mr Butler worked closely with the last Children's Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma whose eight-year term ended on 1 March.
He said his decision to apply for the role was a reflection of his admiration for the post.