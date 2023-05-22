Rebecca Browne: Family heartbroken after woman killed by police car
The family of a woman who died after being hit by a Garda (Irish police) patrol car in County Donegal have had their hearts broken, a priest has said.
Rebecca Browne, 21, from the Galliagh area of Londonderry, was killed in the early hours of Sunday at Ludden, near Buncrana.
The collision has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.
"No words any of us can say at this time can comfort the situation," Fr Michael McCaughey said.
The priest, from the Three Patrons' Parish in Galliagh, visited the family home on Sunday.
"It is very daunting to hear a mother say her daughter went out on Saturday afternoon and hasn't come home," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster.
'Life and soul of the party'
Rebecca, he added, was described by her mother and other relatives as "the life and soul of the party" who loved "taking photographs and making memories".
"Her mum talked about how she has lost two very special people. Her own mother died during the pandemic and now she has lost her own daughter," Fr McCaughey continued.
"She said how her mum and aunts described Rebecca as like a porcelain doll, she loved her style.
"She was a young hairdresser, heavenly and lovely, the life and soul of the party, is what they would describe her as".
Fr MCaughey said the family circle was "very close".
She had gone to Buncrana with her cousin for a night out, he said.
'Two communities interlinked'
Many of Rebecca's friends also visited the family home on Sunday.
"It is just very sad to see the pain and the heartbreak and the silence," the priest explained.
On Sunday, a garda spokesperson said the collision had been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.
In a statement, the Ombudsman Commission said the matter is "now under examination".
Donegal Sinn Féin councillor Jack Murray told BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today programme that because of their proximity Derry and Buncrana are "two communities interlinked".
"The entire community offers condolences to Rebecca's family," he said.
"It is a heart-breaking time. This very much feels like it is one of our own".