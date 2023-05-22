East Belfast security alert: Castlereagh playing fields closed
- Published
There is a security alert at playing fields in Castlereagh, on the outskirts of east Belfast.
Police are at the scene on Church Road and the playing fields have been closed while searches are carried out
No roads have been closed but members of the public have been advised by police to avoid the area.
Church Road is home to the Henry Jones playing fields, a venue used by the East Belfast Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club for training.
Alliance Party leader and East Belfast assembly member Naomi Long said that the situation was "utterly unacceptable".
"Solidarity with East Belfast GAA and all those who use these facilities," she tweeted.
She added that her thoughts were with those living in the area and the police dealing with it.